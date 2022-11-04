Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.70. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 391,880 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.