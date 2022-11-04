Compass Point Trims First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 114,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 870.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 76,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
