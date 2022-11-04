Compound Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and $36.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.01 or 0.00241305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00066546 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026040 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.44418121 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $44,062,965.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.