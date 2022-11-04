Compound Reaches Market Cap of $378.58 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $52.09 or 0.00247274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $378.58 million and approximately $51.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.20705237 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $36,658,851.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

