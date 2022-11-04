CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CompX International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Insider Activity at CompX International

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

In other CompX International news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

