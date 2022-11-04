Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Confluent Trading Down 8.7 %

CFLT stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 178,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,413. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,139. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

