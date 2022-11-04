Conflux (CFX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Conflux has a total market cap of $85.91 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00318190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00122403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00732590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00588811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00230414 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0401826 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,843,658.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.