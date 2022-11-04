Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $82.98 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $82.98 million and $3.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,279.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00305298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00122523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00739236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00582907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00233350 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03984111 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,022,332.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

