Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.12 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,798.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00328432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00121433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00736252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00586521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00232673 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0401826 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,843,658.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

