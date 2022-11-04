ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,042. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

