Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,680. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

