Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,607. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

