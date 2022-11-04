Continuum Finance Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $21,431.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

