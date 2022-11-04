Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 3.5% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SFM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 62,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

