Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 70,016 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. IES comprises 1.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.34% of IES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IESC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $55.98.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

