Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,413. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

