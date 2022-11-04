Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys Shares of 12,035 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance
SPIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,458. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.
