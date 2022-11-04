Coombe Bender & Co LLC Invests $144,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,921,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,478,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,929,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,516. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

