Coombe Bender & Co LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

