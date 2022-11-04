Coombe Bender & Co LLC Invests $403,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $4,266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,459. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

