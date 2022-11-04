Coombe Bender & Co LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,339. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other news, CEO John Ho bought 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at $710,802.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

