Coombe Bender & Co LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 22,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,087. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

