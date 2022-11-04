Coombe Bender & Co LLC Takes $812,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. 172,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,181. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.54.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

