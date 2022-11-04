Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.34

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 8709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Copart Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 723,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
