Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.34

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 8709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 723,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

