Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 17.6%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 168,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 88,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.46 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

