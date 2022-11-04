Core Scientific (CORZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ):

11/1/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/27/2022 – Core Scientific was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/25/2022 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $4.00 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CORZ traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,809,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.58. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

