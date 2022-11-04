Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.58. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 0.16 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

