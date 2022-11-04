CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CORR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 29,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,602. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

