Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,315. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

