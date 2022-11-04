Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Up 17.3%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 12,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 477,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

