Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 5.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $48,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 328,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

