Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

