Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $66.98 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

