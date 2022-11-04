Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

