CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.35 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.26 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
CoStar Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. 14,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CoStar Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
