Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.86

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 15775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.