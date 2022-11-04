Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 259,596 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILEW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILEW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 259,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Metromile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MILEW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

