Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 435,400 Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 435,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of CLINW opened at $0.14 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

