Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 55,000 Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.08% of Far Peak Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

