Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $133,000 in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENQW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

