Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $133,000 in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:GENQW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
About Genesis Unicorn Capital
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Unicorn Capital (GENQW)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENQW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.