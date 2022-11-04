Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $341,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

