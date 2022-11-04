Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $538,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

