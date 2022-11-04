Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

