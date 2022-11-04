Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 241,057 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPW)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

SMAPW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

