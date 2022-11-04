Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $35.89 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.