Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $152,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MLTX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.