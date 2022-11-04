Cowen Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $670.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $344.25 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.