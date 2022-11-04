Cowen Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

