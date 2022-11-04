Cowen Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $203.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $163.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.74.

Shares of ANET opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

