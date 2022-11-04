Cowen Trims Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price to $83.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 21,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.